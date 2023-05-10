Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Councillors will consider a draft of an updated strategic plan at their next meeting on Monday (15th May).

The relevant papers can be found here. The council says the intention is to update the priorities set by the previous council which can be viewed at https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/the-future-of-our-towns.

Councillors have been meeting to review this since the start of 2023, incorporating an understanding of changed circumstances and ideas from several new councillors.

As these plans are now published, residents are being invited to review and comment.

Opportunities to do so include the council drop-in session at Burnham Library from 10am – 12pm on Thursday 11th May or by email to townclerk@burnham- highbridge-tc.gov.uk either to share your thoughts by email or to register to speak at the meeting on 15th May.

The council says “the plan retains a commitment to the Neighbourhood Plan adopted in 2018 and incorporate a vision to Celebrate our uniqueness; Optimise the economic performance of our towns; Create a sense of place: a place where people want to live and choose to spend their time; Maximise the potential of existing assets and resources; Become a vibrant coastal destination; and Promote a more sustainable and greener lifestyle for all.”

The strategic goals that will be put to the council are to:

1. Develop an efficient, transparent council at the heart of our community, representing the needs of our residents and improving access to services.

2. Develop the cultural and economic well-being of our towns by drawing on the Highbridge Regeneration Plan, the Burnham High St Task Force involving other stakeholders.

3. Create a greener and sustainable future for our towns by delivering our Climate and Ecology Action Plan.

4. Enhance the well-being of our residents.

These objectives are supported by more detailed success criteria and an action plan to guide policy over the first two years.

The proposals include a statement of high level objectives for the Princess Theatre, which had been promised as part of a strategic review of the theatre in discussions surrounding the budget for this financial year.

Cllr Lesley Millard says: “I am grateful to all councillors for their work on updating the plan. As you would expect for a strategic plan, this is an evolution of what was adopted by the last council, rather than a complete change of priorities.”

”There may be some changes of emphasis and language but in many areas this council intends to develop the work of the last. We have started to build an action plan to deliver our objectives, but I welcome comments from anyone, in particular those who have ideas for how we can execute our priorities.”

Cllr. Ganesh Gudka adds: “I believe the proposed plan represents a good balance of prosperity, environmental and ecological development and community wellbeing. I am also really pleased that the action plans recognises the important role so many community groups play through the climate and ecology plan in taking our towns forward and I hope that other strategic aims can be pushed along in the same way by bringing more people in.”