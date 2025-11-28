RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre launches festive community week of events

The RSPCA’s Brent Knoll Animal Centre is set to host a Festive Community Engagement Week with a line-up of seasonal events designed to bring local people together while raising vital funds for the charity.

The week begins today, Friday 28th November, at 7pm with an evening of live acoustic music from talented duo Ben and Seb. Tickets are £10 per person and include a complimentary drink.

A Christmas pop-up shop will run across the weekend of Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th November, opening at 10am in the marquee on the centre’s grounds. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a cattery open day from 11am.

On Tuesday 2nd December at 2.30pm, a festive wreath-making workshop will take place, with tickets priced at £35 including cakes.

The centre will then welcome four-legged friends to a Santa Paws grotto on Thursday 4th December from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, where dogs can meet Santa and receive a goodie bag for £12.50.

A family-friendly Jingle and Mingle Christmas Party follows on Friday 5th December from 4pm to 7pm, featuring entertainment from Russell Jones Jr, a buffet, mulled wine, and a licensed bar. Entry is £10 per person or £15 for a family of three.

On Saturday 6th December at 7pm, a Christmas quiz night will be held at the centre, with tickets at £4 per person and a festive hamper as the top prize.

The week concludes on Sunday 7th December from 2pm to 4.30pm with a festive jazz afternoon, featuring live music from the Swing Jazz Project Band. Tickets are £12.50.

Fundraising Co-ordinator Dawn Pawlett said: “This has come about following the success of our summer Community Engagement Week and we are hoping it will draw the community in so they can learn more about our work while helping us raise much-needed funds.”

“Our income this year has sadly depleted, putting the future of the centre in a difficult and worrying situation. We are determined to keep going for the sake of the animals who so desperately need our care.”

For bookings and more information, email BKACfundraising@RSPCAnorthsomerset.org.uk.