Russian cargo ship ordered to leave Bristol Channel after entering UK waters for repairs

A Russian‑flagged cargo vessel that sailed into the Bristol Channel earlier this week was ordered to leave UK waters after stopping off the Somerset coast.

The ship, named Sinegorsk, was tracked travelling up the Bristol Channel at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 26th, before anchoring to the north of Minehead overnight.

It is understood the vessel entered UK territorial waters to carry out safety repairs.

The Department for Transport issued a directive instructing the ship to leave British waters, which the vessel complied with on Wednesday afternoon.

Marine traffic data showed the Sinegorsk had previously departed from Arkhangelsk, Russia, earlier in the month before making its way toward the UK coastline.

The ship’s movements attracted attention after it remained inside UK waters for several hours and altered course multiple times while close to the North Somerset coast, near to seabed data cables and just miles from Hinkley Point.

It finally sailed away at around 2pm on Wednesday, January 28th.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We issued a clear warning as a first step to the SINEGORSK vessel to leave UK waters after it entered to undertake essential safety repairs. This directive has been complied with, and the vessel is leaving UK waters.”

Pictured: A fisherman on Burnham with Hinkley Point platforms in the background (archive)