Burnham-On-Sea MP gives cautious welcome to partial U-turn on pub business rates

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has welcomed a partial U-turn by the Labour Government on plans to increase business rates for pubs — but has warned the move “does not go far enough” to protect local pubs and high streets across the Bridgwater constituency.

The Government has scaled back proposals that critics said would have pushed many pubs to the brink, following pressure from Conservative MPs speaking up for landlords, small businesses and the communities that rely on them.

However, Ashley says the revised plans amount to a “short-term sticking plaster” rather than a long-term solution.

According to the MP, only a small proportion of retail, leisure and hospitality businesses will benefit from the changes, and many independent pubs are still facing significant increases in business rates.

Rates for shops, restaurants and hotels are also expected to rise sharply, adding further strain to already stretched local businesses.

Ashley has repeatedly raised concerns about the impact of business rates on pubs and hospitality venues, meeting with landlords and business owners in Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages.

He has previously backed calls to scrap business rates entirely for thousands of high street businesses.

Speaking this week, he said: “I am glad the Government has listened, at least in part, to the concerns raised by Conservatives and by local landlords, but this change does not fix the problem.”

“Too many pubs, cafés and small businesses across our area are still staring down the barrel of higher business rates before they have even opened their doors for the day.”

He added that his party’s plan to scrap business rates for thousands of high street businesses is “the only plan that will support our local pubs, restaurants and shops.”