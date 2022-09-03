Somerset Playing Fields’ Association has announced the winners of its ‘Field of the Year Awards’ to recognise parish councils and volunteers for their work in maintaining them to a high standard.

During its annual awards presentation evening in Woolavington, attended by Somerset Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Annie Maw, the Association also commended facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

was announced that the winners of the Large Fields category are Lympsham Parish Council for its upkeep of Lympsham Village Green & Cricket Field; second is Wiveliscombe with is War Memorial Recreation Ground; and third equal was Henstridge Parish Council and Creech St Michael.

Other large playing fields highly commended include Ashcott Playing Field Committee – Coronation Playing Field, Kings Lane; Shepton Mallet Town Council – Collett Park; HC Churchill Playing Field, Ladymead Close; HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark; HC Ilton Recreation Field – Copse Lane; HC Ilminster Recreation Ground – The Mead; and HC Dulverton Sportsfield, Millham Lane.

In the best Play Areas category, first place went to Woolavington Playing Fields Association for its Higher Road Play Area; second to Ilton Play Area; and third equal to Dulverton Town Council – Kings Corner Play Area; and Easton Jubilee Playing Field for The Green, Easton.

Other play areas highly commended include HC Dulverton Town Council – Barns Close Play Area; HC Mark Parish Council – Vole Road; and HC Staplegrove Parish Council – Manor Road.

Lympsham Parish Council said it was delighted to win the Large Field Award and the Jessica Healey Trophy. The judges commended the Parish Council on the excellent maintenance of their field and equipment which they noted is used by all age groups. Aline Bennett, Chairman of the Parish Council, received the award.

Mark Parish Council received a commendation for their play area at Vole Road. Geoff Francis, the Vice Chairman, received the award.

Woolavington Playing Fields Association won the June Wood Cup for the best play area in Somerset for their facility at Higher Road. Nick Presley, Chairman of the Association received the cup.