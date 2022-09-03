A Burnham-On-Sea retirement home has raised more than £250 for a cancer support charity by holding a successful fundraising cream tea.

The team at Allandale in Rectory Road organised the afternoon cream tea for Breast Cancer Now, raising a sum of £261.

A spokeswoman for Breast Cancer Now thanked those who ran the event and said: “It’s incredible to hear you raised £261! Well done for raising such an amazing amount – you should be so proud of the difference it will make. Please pass on my sincere thanks to everyone for their generosity.”

“The money you’ve raised will help to support anyone affected by breast cancer today and give that much-needed hope for the future.”