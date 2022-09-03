Dozens of classic American hot rods, vintage cars, bikes and classic vehicles roared through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Saturday (September 3rd) in a mass convoy for charity.

Members of the Blue Ridge Runners travelled from their showground at West Huntspill and then travel through Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea before heading to Brean, watched by spectators along the route.

A spokesman thanked those who supported the event, raising funds for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue.

Members of the public will also be able to visit the showground in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) on Sunday (September 4th) from 10am-4pm when many of the vehicles will be on show alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids acivities. Entry on the Sunday will be £5 per adult, with children free of charge.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles.

Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.