Burnham & Highbridge Town Band entertained seafront visitors with a free outdoor performance on The Esplanade on Sunday afternoon (September 4th).

The band performed a foot-tapping programme of music on The South Esplanade next to the Bay View cafe, with plenty of positive feedback from passers-by.

“The line-up included traditional band tunes and patriotic music that was familiar with spectators of all ages,” said a spokesperson. The band has performed several times on Sundays over the summer period.

 
