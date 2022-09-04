Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and RNLI crews were called out to conduct a night-time search for a missing person at Brean early on Sunday (September 4th).

They were paged at 12.15am to assist with the search for a person off Brean beach.

Both RNLI lifeboats were launched at around 12.30am and the crews proceeded to carry out shoreline searches, aided by night sights, thermal imaging and flares.

Nathan Meager, on his first shout as helm of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat, said: “The crew of the D class lifeboat Burnham Reach searched from Burnham jetty towards Brean Down, while the crew of the Atlantic lifeboat, Doris Day and Brian, searched just North of Berrow church to Brean Down.”

“Our night sight, thermal image camera and flares were all used in the search.”

“It was a good result as we were eventually stood down by Milford Haven Coastguard control when the person was found and in the hands of Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and Police.”

“We returned to Burnham jetty for recovery at 1.30am by our shore crew.“

A Coastguard spokesman added: “The lifeboats conducted an initial shoreline search while the tide was still high and the Burnham Coastguard officer in charge was formulating a search plan utilising the Coastguard vehicles and team members available.”

“As this was happening, the person was spotted walking back towards our location and after a brief chat to ensure it was the right person, was handed over to the care of the police.”

“Once this was done all other teams and assets were stood down and the Burnham team waited for the other family members to return from the beach so we could ensure all persons were safe. A quick result and good multi agency working.”