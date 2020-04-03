Businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being asked to help support the local efforts in tackling Coronavirus.

With high demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across the country and supply chains under significant pressure, the Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum is appealing for support from local PPE suppliers or any businesses that have stock which could be used.

The key items required are:

Water repellent surgical face masks

Non-latex gloves

Disposable plastic aprons

Eye protection

Hand sanitizer (minimum 60% alcohol content)

Pat Flaherty, Chief Executive of Somerset County Council and Avon & Somerset Local Resilience Forum spokesperson, said: “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is vital to help protect our frontline workers, allowing them to continue delivering critical services in the community, whilst also limiting the spread of this disease.”

“We are aware that national supply chains are under significant pressure and that every effort is being made to fix the problem, however, we are very concerned that some of our critical services do not have the supplies they need.”

“As we continue to escalate this urgent issue to Government through all available channels, we are attempting to source our own supplies locally so that we can continue to deliver critical services.”

“As a short-term measure, we are asking local businesses for any support that they can provide with supplies of PPE. If any are able to help, we would urge them to get in touch.”

Any businesses that can help with the supply of PPE are asked to e-mail COVIDdonations@avonandsomerset.police.uk.