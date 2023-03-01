Gold-hearted community heroes from across Somerset have been recognised at the latest Somerset County Council Chair’s Award for Service to the Community.

The awards-giving has been an annual event for many years and this year’s ceremony at Taunton Rugby Club was attended by 140 people, including 43 nominees from areas right across Somerset.

The award recipients were nominated by their parish and town councils for recognition of their outstanding contribution to their communities, and were presented with a signed certificate and gift by the Chair of Somerset County Council, Cllr Mike Best, followed by a buffet reception to celebrate their achievements.

Amongst those on this year’s list of honours were Reverend Stephen Gray, a key figure in the establishment of the ‘Be a Good Neighbour Scheme’ in Crewkerne, which provided invaluable support to vulnerable residents throughout the pandemic; and the ‘silent face of Ilminster’, Roger Swann – whose good deeds are so far-reaching, they were described by his community as “hard to condense into words”.

Also celebrated at the event was Compton Dundon’s “great friend to the village”, Leslie Taylor, who sadly passed away recently and whose grandson, Harvey, was honoured to accept the award on his grandfather’s behalf. Les was an active member of the community and formerly the chairman of the parish council, village hall committee and cricket club. His nominator, Steve Lawrence, said: “His input throughout his life has provided Compton Dundon with many of the facilities it enjoys today and, young or old, members of the community continue to benefit from his work.”

Chair of Council, Cllr Mike Best, said: “It is one of the best aspects of this role, to be able to hear stories of – and recognise – dedication, hard work and selflessness from Somerset residents, who clearly love and take pride in their communities.”

“In presenting Leslie Taylor’s award to his grandson, we can see just one example of the good work of our community members hopefully inspiring and influencing the younger generation.”

“Every recipient has made a real difference to their communities. It is a privilege to thank them on behalf of the Council.”

Full list of winners below:

Susan & Peter Agland West Camel

Susan Barton Otterhampton

Mike Batsch Cheddon Fitzpaine

Robert Bonar Selworthy

Christopher Bramall Stogumber

Claire Chettoe Wells

Vanessa Clarke Bruton

Rosie Darlaston East Brent

Andraea Dawson-Shepherd Lullington

Geoffrey Francis Mark

Gill Gillott Barwick & Stoford

Lyn Goodfellow Cheddar

Stephen Gray Crewkerne

David Gurr Bishops Hull

Anthony Habberfield Isle Abbotts

Trisha Hands Donyatt

Kathy Hedger West Coker

Timothy Hiscock Durston

Pauline Homesure Wiveliscombe

Keith Hunt Old Cleeve

Brian Jeanes North Curry

Anthony Kent Trull

John Learoyd Neroche

Angela Lockyer Aller

Marlene Mason Watchet

Catherine Mathew Charlton Hopethorne

Jonathan McIntosh Over-Stowey

Jennifer Newton Evercreech

Matthew Paul Chapel Allerton

Daniel Prettejohn Churchstanton

Christine Saint Montacute

Daphne & Graham Stanbridge Williton

Christine Steadman Godne

Roger Swann Ilminster

Janet Tapp Watchet

Leslie Taylor Compton Dundon

Brian Trueman Cucklington

Alan Vicary Dunster

Iona White Babcary

Michael Wooden Ash