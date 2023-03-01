The winner of a photography competition organised by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has been announced.

It comes after the club organised the Rotary Young Photographer competition with an architecture theme.

A spokesperson says: “We had over 30+ entries for the Intermediate category and the Senior Category.”

“The winner in each category were sent off to the District. There were judged over the weekend and Eleanor Partington, age 15, from King Alfred School Academy won her category and her picture will now be sent on to the National Final. The theme for the competition was Architecture.”