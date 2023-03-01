A fundraising book fayre is set to be held at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge this Friday (March 3rd) for a local charity.

The event will be open to students, parents and staff when a wide range of second hand books will be available.

All donations will go towards supporting the Foodbank for the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

A spokesperson says: “Browsing books will be available in the Conference Room during break, lunch and after school until 4:10pm on Friday 3rd March.”

“We need you — we invite all students and staff to bring in their preloved books for donation. Drop off to C1 or C7. Donations welcome.”