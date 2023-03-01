Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has opened a new Highbridge-based testing and training centre for the construction industry.



Cllr Lesley Millard visited L&F Construction, an independent private training and testing centre in Highbridge’s Church Street, that specialises in various categories of construction operations. The Mayor was invited to open the new facilities, meet the staff involved and find out about the company followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening.

Lesley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was pleased to visit L&F Training and find out what they are offering young people in the town. I was able to have a discussion with the team about their work and the outcomes they have achieved.”

L&F Construction is a subdivision of L&F Training, which has over 14 years of experience within the education industry, and has provided a variety of different qualifications to people of many different ages, backgrounds and industries.

The company provides construction qualifications for those who need them predominantly in the Somerset, North Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucester areas. Its team is focused on the importance of having skilled, safe and responsible workers on construction sites.

The Mayor adds: “They also offer various qualifications that would support access into the work force for anyone of any age. They are developing a ‘Construction Bootcamp’ that will help young people enter the construction industry. I am pleased that we have this service in our town and look forward to seeing the development of their role in our community. Our young people deserve to have the best opportunity to succeed.”

Tyler Whitehouse, for L&F Construction, adds: “I think that the Mayor’s visit to officially open our new Test Centre was a fantastic day. It was great to hear the Mayor’s perspective on the services we offer here at L&F Construction, and help us get our name out there in order to let local businesses know we are here and what we can offer them.”

“L&F Construction are aiming to build partnerships with local businesses so that we can expand our training portfolio to meet the needs of local community.”

During her visit the Mayor also met some of the staff who work for L&F Education Support Services (ESS) which specialises in offering services that allow schools to provide essential programmes for better support learning and mental health of their young people.

The Mayor adds: “At present they work mostly with Bristol Schools but they would like to

work in Burnham and Highbridge and support our local young people. They support students that are disenchanted with the education system back into school/college with an individual learning programme specifically designed to support that student. They already have 7 years’ experience of this type of support with some excellent results.”