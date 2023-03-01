The discovery of this old wartime grenade sparked a bomb disposal operation at Highbridge’s Apex Park last week.

An Army bomb disposal team was called by Police to safely detonate the object, as we reported here.

The device was found by a Burnham-On-Sea Army cadet in a wooded area of the park while playing with friends.

Sjt Wayne Lawrence of Burnham and Highbridge Army Cadets Platoon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “One of my Army cadets found the grenade and approached me at the unit, showing me this picture.”

“We were unable to locate it that night so called 999 the next day explaining the location using the What 3 Words app.”

“Officers were dispatched to the location and safely located the grenade. Thanks to the 999 call handler, police officers involved and the bomb squad, no harm came to the public.”

“The young cadet thought they would be in trouble for finding this item but in fact they did the right thing by telling an adult and leaving it in place for the proper authorities to deal with it.”

“We teach all our Army cadets how important safety is with weapons on firing ranges and never to touch any suspicious items.”

“The advice is always that if anyone finds anything suspicious like this, do not attempt to move it or touch it, just use the What 3 Words app and call 999.”

“I’m proud of my platoon for making me aware of this danger.”