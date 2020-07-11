Public health officials have been working with businesses in Burnham-On-Sea to give advice on how to react to a positive or suspected Covid-19 case at their premises.

This comes after coverage during the past week of a case at local businesses, which closed The Lighthouse Pub, an Indian takeaway and a vape bar.

Somerset’s Public Health Consultants and Sedgemoor District Council Environmental Health attended a virtual Chamber of Trade meeting on Thursday 9th July to provide support and give advice.

The points covered included:

If a worker or customer is symptomatic or tests positive ensure the person is self-isolating and stays at home

Call the Public Health England Health Protection Team (PHE) immediately to seek advice on the business’s next steps on 0300 303 8162

Public Health England will carry out a risk assessment with you and advise on next steps. Businesses should not close unless advised to do so by PHE following the risk assessment

Do not send staff for testing unless they start to show symptoms

Close contacts (as determined by PHE) of the person testing positive need to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of any test result or if they are showing symptoms

Trudi Grant, Somerset County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “We will continue to provide advice and guidance to businesses to enable them to ensure their premises are Covid secure and they are equipped with the knowledge on how to react to a positive case.”

“The news of recent positive cases in the town is a stark reminder that coronavirus still circulates in our communities and we must all play our part. We can do this by continuing to follow government guidance such as social distancing and washing our hands frequently.”

“If you develop any symptoms of coronavirus it is very important that you self-isolate immediately and get a test. You should remain self-isolating until you get a negative test result or your period of isolation is over.”

“And if you are contacted by an NHS Test and Tracer and identified as being in close contact with someone who tested positive, it’s important you heed their advice and self-isolate for 14 days, even if you aren’t displaying symptoms.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “I would like to thank the Public Health consultants for their very timely attendance at last night’s meeting with our traders – we are grateful for the advice. which was much appreciated.”