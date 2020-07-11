Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and paramedics were called to Berrow Beach today (Saturday) after a walker was injured in a fall.

Coastguards were called out just before mid-day to Berrow Beach where the lady had suffered a hip injury.

She and her partner had been enjoying the good weather with a walk along the beach when she had become tangled up with a dog, fallen onto the hard sand and injured herself.

“When we arrived on scene one of our team members put on a protective mask and approached the lady to fit her with one too,” said a Coastguard spokesman.

“This is to protect all personnel from any spread of Covid-19 and ensures we are as safe as possible. Our team member continued to assess the lady while we liaised with our Coastguard Operations Centre who were in close contact with the Ambulance Control room and organising an ambulance to our location.”

“We created a windbreak using the vehicle and our stretchers. Although the day was quite warm when you are laid still on the sand with an injury the body can struggle to cope with everything going on.”

“Our team member continued with his monitoring until our Ambulance colleagues arrived, scooped her up and whisked her away to hospital, where we hope she makes a speedy recovery and can be back enjoying the beautiful beach.”

“Thanks also to the family who gave their towels up to support the lady while we were being tasked, they were very useful in keeping her as comfortable as she could be.”

“If there is any emergency along the coast, always dial 999 immediately, we are ready to respond and every second can count.”

Pictured: Crews at Berrow during Saturday’s incident (Photo Burnham Coastguards)