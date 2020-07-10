Burnham-On-Sea’s 72nd Sailing Regatta is set to begin today (Saturday) with races around Bridgwater Bay.

The event is being held over two weekends, with four yacht races taking place in the estuary that will be visible to seafront walkers, weather permitting.

The first day of regatta sailing racing is on Saturday July 11th at 10.45am with a second sailing race at 11am on Sunday July 12th.

The third race will be held on Saturday July 18th at 5pm and then the final race will be held on Sunday July 19th to determine this year’s overall winner, followed by the prizegiving.