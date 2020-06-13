Hundreds of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) staff have experienced violence and aggression while working during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of the cases were verbal abuse from patients, relatives and members of the public.

Ambulance crews and control room staff have reported 290 incidents during the first 10 weeks of lockdown from 23 March to 31 May.

There were also 46 physical assaults against SWASFT staff. 84% of cases were verbal abuse.

The ambulance service warns that such behaviour will not be tolerated, and action will be taken to prosecute offenders and protect staff.

It is also encouraging people to lend their support by sharing #Unacceptable messages on social media.

Jenny Winslade, SWASFT Executive Director of Quality and Clinical Care, said: “Our staff demonstrate dedication and courage every day, putting their own health at risk for the sake of patients.”

“Sadly they are facing violence and aggression every day while trying to protect and save our patients’ lives, which is completely unacceptable.”

“Any incident of violence and aggression can have serious consequences on them, their families and colleagues. Please respect our people as they continue working during this difficult time.”