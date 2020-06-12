A temporary pedestrianisation of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is due to start this coming week to help keep shoppers safe as part of a dozen similar schemes in towns across Somerset.

Emergency measures to support the reopening of high streets are being rolled out by Somerset County Council to coincide with the easing of the government’s Coronavirus lockdown.

The County Council says the measures in Burnham-On-Sea town centre are due to come into force on Thursday June 18th to enable shoppers to safely use shops.

Burnham High Street will be closed from 9am-5.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and also from 10am-4pm on Sundays. The Town Council is appointing a street marshall and two street wardens to oversee the safe movement of shoppers, vehicles and deliveries.

The council says it is keen to ensure Burnham’s shoppers can safely shop while complying with social distancing guidelines. The closure of the High Street will allow shoppers to walk along the street to socially distance themselves. It will also allow safe queuing on pavements outside of shops, particularly those shops which are only able to allow a maximum of 1-2 customers inside at a time due to their size.

From Monday 15th June, the lockdown restrictions are being relaxed with many ‘non-essential’ retail businesses allowed to reopen, as featured here.

A council spokesman says: “The public are encouraged to stay safe by continuing to adhere to social distancing by keeping 2m apart and by wearing a face covering in shops and other enclosed public spaces. From Monday, you must also wear a face covering on public transport.”

“The Government advises the public to avoid using public transport where possible and instead opt for walking and cycling instead. Drivers are reminded of the need to remain alert for more cyclists and pedestrians in all areas but particularly near shops as the lockdown continues to ease.”

Somerset pedestrianisation schemes for Covid-19:

Some of the key measures being introduced across Somerset include:

Somerset West & Taunton Taunton Pedestrianisation of East Street Somerset West & Taunton Minehead Removal of some parking bays on The Avenue and The Parade to enable widening of footways Sedgemoor Bridgwater Eastover / East Quay / Salmon Parade

One-way traffic movement to provide widened footpaths and facilitate safer cycling Sedgemoor Bridgwater Pedestrianisation of Cornhill to High Street Sedgemoor Burnham Pedestrianisation of High Street South Somerset Yeovil Pedestrianisation of High Street and Middle Street South Somerset Chard Pedestrianisation of Holyrood Street except for delivery vehicles Mendip Frome Frome Town Council is to provide access only to the Market Place from 22 June to enable Market Place improvement works with car parks remaining open Mendip Street Temporarily pedestrianise (with delivery vehicle access only) High Street from Leigh Road to Vestry Road (where market normally takes place). Mendip Glastonbury Temporarily pedestrianise (with delivery and bus access only) High Street, Magdalene Street and Benedict Street Mendip Shepton Mallet Shepton Mallet Town Council is considering the temporary pedestrianisation (with delivery access only) of High Street from Market Cross (where the market usually takes place) to Park Road Roundabout from 18 June. Mendip Wells to Glastonbury Lane Temporary closure (with residential / farm access only) of Long Drove following existing cycle route to facilitate safer cycling between the towns and support social distancing on public transport (Glastonbury – Wells bus service).