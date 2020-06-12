Police in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Three people have been arrested following a drugs raid in Highbridge this week.

A Police spokesman says: “Officers from Operation Remedy arrested three people, and seized suspected Class A drugs and a significant quantity of cash, from an address in Tanning Drive, Highbridge.”

“Officers executed a warrant at 6.22am on Friday 12th June following intelligence about drug supply in the area.”

A 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old man, and a 17-year-old woman, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, believed to be cocaine.

“All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page