Three people have been arrested following a drugs raid in Highbridge this week.

A Police spokesman says: “Officers from Operation Remedy arrested three people, and seized suspected Class A drugs and a significant quantity of cash, from an address in Tanning Drive, Highbridge.”

“Officers executed a warrant at 6.22am on Friday 12th June following intelligence about drug supply in the area.”

A 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old man, and a 17-year-old woman, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, believed to be cocaine.

“All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”