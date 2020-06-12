A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser aims to raise £1,500 or more for a local hospice by completing a six-week activity challenge.

Dave Hallam is raising funds for Weston Hospice Care by completing a walk or run of a minimum of 150km; 2000 squats; 2000 press ups; and 2000 sit-ups.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am a Secondary school PE teacher who has been at home since the global pandemic began and have been providing work for my students online whilst they have been at home.”

“This year I launched our first ever virtual sports day, which has included lots of physical activities for pupils to complete over a period of time.”

“As I have been asking them to keep themselves active I thought that I should practice what I preach!”

“So I decided to set myself a challenge and what better way to motivate myself than raise some money in the process for a really worth while cause, Weston Hospice Care.”

“I have set up a Facebook page so that anyone can see the progress that I am making in all of these challenges, called ‘Dave’s six week fitness challenge’.”

“I also have a Just Giving page where I aim to raise £1,500 or more. For those of you who are unaware of the great work that Weston Hospice Care do for our community please visit their website here.”

“It costs £7.64 for just one minute of care for someone in our community who is terminally ill. This equates to a massive £11,000 a day. So any money that is raised will help in providing a great service to those who need our support allowing them to spend the end of their lives in comfort and make the most of the time they have left. So if you can please help me raise some money for Weston Hospice Care.”