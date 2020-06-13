Two vacant shop premises in Burnham-On-Sea town centre have been sold to new owners, it has been confirmed.

Stephen and Co, a residential and commercial property agent based in Weston, has arranged the sales of the two former shops in Burnham’s Regent Street.

The firm’s Andrew Smith told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Confidence in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is evident with the sale of two freehold commercial premises recently in Regent Street.”

“Stephen and Co are pleased to report the sales of number 16 Regent Street, formerly IM Tools, and number 4 Regent Street, the former RSPCA shop.”

He adds: “This is positive news for the town and hopefully an indicator of growing confidence in the future.”

The agents say they are unable to comment on the property’s future uses but it is understood both businesses wish to be up and running as soon as possible.

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesman said the announcement is “great news,” adding that the new businesses will be welcomed into the town centre.