News

Strong onshore winds caused stormy beach conditions in Burnham area over weekend

Strong onshore winds over the weekend in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow caused stormy conditions.

Access roads onto the beaches at Berrow and Brean were only partially open after piles of sand were blown across the roadways, as pictured below.

A car became stuck in the sand at Brean after attempting to drive onto the beach. It was pulled free by the beach wardens.

And a group of jet skiers struggled in the choppy sea conditions next to Burnham-On-Sea jetty on Sunday evening. The owners misjudged the tide and were unable to recover the machines before the high tide swept in.

They struggled to prevent them getting damaged against the sea wall steps in the stormy sea conditions. A beach warden gave them safety advice.

The weather calmed down later on Bank Holiday Monday with cool, overcast conditions.

