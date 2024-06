A summer fair is to be held at Beaufort Park Retirement Village in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (June 29th) which is open to the public.

The event at Beaufort Park in Rectory Road will be held from 2 to 4 pm with live music, craft stalls, a raffle, tombola, kids treasure hunt, ice creams, tea and coffees.

Spookesperson Jay Marchent says: “We are raising money to purchase a defibrillator for our home and also the local community to have access to.”