Supercar drive-by to be held on Burnham seafront for Harvey as he battles brain cancer

A supercar drive-by will be held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday September 14th at 12 noon for a 14-year-old boy from Highbridge who is “making memories” after being told he has Grade 4 brain cancer.

Harvey already battled brain cancer when he was just 22 months old: 12 years on, he has now been told he has a fast-growing, aggressive brain tumour and has decided against undergoing radiotherapy.

Harvey’s mother Tara Burrows told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “When Harvey was just 2 years old, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour which was successfully removed. For the past 12 years, Harvey has bravely gone back for yearly brain scans, all of which came back clear.”

“Sadly, just under a month ago, Harvey was admitted back into hospital with severe migraines. After scans, doctors discovered another tumour, which has since been diagnosed as a grade 4. While surgeons were able to remove the largest part of the tumour, there are still sections left which cannot be operated on.”

“Harvey has made the incredibly brave decision to spend the rest of his time living life his way – doing the things he loves most.“

“Harvey’s dream is to see and be around supercars and hypercars, and together we want to help make that dream come true.”

Harvey, who also loves football and cars, will be spending the next few weeks having fun and doing the things he loves. An avid Liverpool FC fan, the club have invited him to see a game later in September.

Meanwhile, Bristol City FC will be taking Harvey on a tour of the stadium. The car community has also come together to take part in a hyper-car and supercar drive-by at 12pm on Sunday, September 14th.

The drive-by will take place on Burnham-On-Sea seafront near the B&M car park and anyone is welcome to attend.

“This will not be a car meet – it will be about making Harvey’s dream come true and giving him the chance to see the cars he loves most.”

“If you have a cool or unique modified car and would like to take part, there is a large car park next to B&M where you can park up so Harvey can come and look around.” Normal parking charges will apply.

Tara says support from the community has been wonderful: “I have been blown away.”

“Harvey’s current football team Woolavington FC are not just a football team, they are a family, plus Harvey’s school, his friends, our friends and family have been incredible.”

“Bristol Children’s Hospital have also been outstanding and, just like us, they wish the outcome would of been the same as it was 12 years ago but sadly Harvey had a different cancer then to this time which is so aggressive and incurable.”

Since Harvey’s tumour was discovered, the community has been raising money to help support him and his family. Over £5,000 has been raised from over 211 kind donations.

You can donate to help support Harvey’s family online.

“Your donation will go directly towards helping Harvey enjoy his final days, making special memories with his mum and his two brothers. None of them should have to go through this at such a young age.”