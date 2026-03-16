Thirty volunteers join Berrow beach clean as group marks 8th anniversary

Thirty volunteers took part in a well‑supported beach clean at Berrow on Saturday (March 14th) as the Friends of Berrow Beach joined the Severn Estuary Partnership’s annual Severn Estuary Spring Clean 2026.

The group combined the regional initiative with its scheduled monthly clean, and organiser Nigel Hoy said they were delighted to welcome a member of the Severn Estuary Partnership team to take part.

Nigel told Burnham-On-Sea.com it had been “a fantastic day for a beach clean” with an excellent turnout from local volunteers.

“We had 30 volunteers cleaning today, so a very big thank you to each and every one of them,” he added.

The session also marked the group’s 8th anniversary, and volunteers were treated to a celebration cake kindly donated by the Burnham-On-Sea branch of Tesco, which Nigel said “went down very well.”

The Friends of Berrow Beach continue to run regular community clean‑ups throughout the year, supporting the protection and care of the local coastline.