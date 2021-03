Tickets for a charity summer gig in Burnham-On-Sea are now on sale.

Popular local group Six Machine are set to perform at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club on Saturday July 3rd.

Half of proceeds from the sale of tickets, priced £5, will go to the Friends of Burnham Memorial Hospital.

Manager Paul Hale says: “It’s something to look forward to – live music will be back at the Ritz!”

Call 07793064556 for tickets. Doors will open on the night at 7pm and the band will be on stage at 9pm.