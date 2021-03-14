Enthusiastic children at Pawlett Primary School Academy near Burnham-On-Sea returned to classes in spring sunshine last week.

Principal Emma Barker says there was laughter, fun and games as the pupils enjoyed fun, learning and meeting their friends again.

“There has been a wonderful sense of relief and excitement at being back,” she says. “There was huge enthusiasm all round.”

Outside learning is a core value of the school, and now they plan to continue it even more post the lockdown, she adds.

“The school has had a busy two years since becoming part of The Priory Learning Trust.”

“It is 200 years old and is situated in rural surroundings with sports pitches, a forest school, adventure playground, and is next door to a state-of-the-art community club with a 3G football pitch that can be used by the children of the school.”