A high tide combined with strong onshore winds to give Burnham-On-Sea seafront a battering on Saturday (March 13th).

The 11m high tide just before 7am came during a spell of blustery onshore winds, whipping up big waves that sent plumes of spray over the sea wall.

A flood alert had been issued by the Environment Agency for the Somerset coastline, including Burnham-On-Sea.

The Burnham-On-Sea tide times page shows the times of the high tides this weekend.

An Environment Agency spokesman says waves may overtop sea defences in parts of the Somerset coastline due to the high spring tides and strong winds.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, our response team are closing flood gates. Be careful along beaches,” said a spokesman.