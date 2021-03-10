Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being urged to be patient as the county and country begin to emerge from the latest lockdown.

Somerset County Council’s public health bosses have urged local people to continue following the safety guidance to keep coronavirus cases low.

A spokesperson says: “The first careful step towards easing national COVID-19 restrictions was taken on Monday with the return to school of thousands of children and young people, and changes to some rules on social mixing.”

“The first steps are welcome, but people must remember to keep to the guidance to keep coronavirus cases low and make sure the four-step route to easing national restrictions is a success.”

“As well as reopening schools, rules on socialising in a public space have relaxed. Under the new rules one person can sit down with another person from outside their household or bubble for a coffee or picnic.”

“Please remember to stay 2 metres apart from anyone not in your household or bubble and stay within your local area.”

For further guidance and detail on the Government’s updated four-step route to easing national lockdown restrictions click here.