Somerset – including the Burnham-On-Sea area – moves into Covid Tier 3 today (Saturday) in a national effort by the Government to halt the spread of the new strain of the virus.

These are the key changes from Tier 2 that residents will notice with the new restrictions in force.

Tier 3 rules

People must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody they do not live with, or who is not in their support bubble; this includes in any private garden or at most outdoor venues.

At other outdoor spaces such as parks or beaches people must not socialise in groups of more than six.

Everyone who can work from home should do so.

You can travel within your area for work, education and purposes of providing care or medical assistance, but should avoid travelling outside your area and reduce the number of journeys you make wherever possible.

If you live in a tier 3 area, you must continue to follow tier 3 rules when you travel to a tier 1 or tier 2 area.

Which businesses must close in Tier 3?

THIS is the list of businesses that must close in Tier 3 areas currently.

Pubs and restaurants (unless operating takeaway, delivery or drive-thru)

Casinos

Cinemas

Bowling alleys

Skating rinks

Bingo halls

Theatres

Soft play areas

Museums and galleries

Live sport venues

Amusement arcades

Laser quest and escape rooms

Hotels and Airbnbs

Which businesses will stay open in Tier 3 areas?

THIS is the list of businesses that can stay open in Tier 3 areas currently.

Non-essential shops

Hairdressers

Beauty salons

Tattoo parlours

Nail salons

Spas

Saunas and steam rooms

Massage parlours

Tanning salons

Outdoor tourism and entertainment venues

Outdoor cinemas, theatres and concert venues (but must close at 11pm other than for the purposes of concluding a performance which began before 10pm)

Outdoor funfairs

Leisure and sports facilities (but group exercise classes should not go ahead)

Community centres and halls

Libraries

Recycling and waste centres

Car parks

Public toilets