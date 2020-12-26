Somerset – including the Burnham-On-Sea area – moves into Covid Tier 3 today (Saturday) in a national effort by the Government to halt the spread of the new strain of the virus.
These are the key changes from Tier 2 that residents will notice with the new restrictions in force.
Tier 3 rules
People must not meet socially indoors or in most outdoor places with anybody they do not live with, or who is not in their support bubble; this includes in any private garden or at most outdoor venues.
At other outdoor spaces such as parks or beaches people must not socialise in groups of more than six.
Everyone who can work from home should do so.
You can travel within your area for work, education and purposes of providing care or medical assistance, but should avoid travelling outside your area and reduce the number of journeys you make wherever possible.
If you live in a tier 3 area, you must continue to follow tier 3 rules when you travel to a tier 1 or tier 2 area.
Which businesses must close in Tier 3?
THIS is the list of businesses that must close in Tier 3 areas currently.
- Pubs and restaurants (unless operating takeaway, delivery or drive-thru)
- Casinos
- Cinemas
- Bowling alleys
- Skating rinks
- Bingo halls
- Theatres
- Soft play areas
- Museums and galleries
- Live sport venues
- Amusement arcades
- Laser quest and escape rooms
- Hotels and Airbnbs
Which businesses will stay open in Tier 3 areas?
THIS is the list of businesses that can stay open in Tier 3 areas currently.
- Non-essential shops
- Hairdressers
- Beauty salons
- Tattoo parlours
- Nail salons
- Spas
- Saunas and steam rooms
- Massage parlours
- Tanning salons
- Outdoor tourism and entertainment venues
- Outdoor cinemas, theatres and concert venues (but must close at 11pm other than for the purposes of concluding a performance which began before 10pm)
- Outdoor funfairs
- Leisure and sports facilities (but group exercise classes should not go ahead)
- Community centres and halls
- Libraries
- Recycling and waste centres
- Car parks
- Public toilets