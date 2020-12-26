Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has given his reaction to our area moving into Covid Tier 3 restrictions from today (Saturday).

James Heappey says the move from Tier 2 to Tier 3 across Somerset is a “necessary decision” to reduce the spread of the new variant of Coronavirus.

He says: “In the most tumultuous of years, it can feel like the pain is never ending.”

“I know the announcement was tough to take – especially for those in this part of the world who were hoping to see family who are now in Tier 4.”

“But throughout this pandemic, decisions have had to be made in reaction to the changing situation.”

“Following the second national lockdown, it looked like the infection rate was under control and we would be able to enjoy the festivities with just a few adjustments.”

“This new strain, however, has caused significant alarm in Government and while it was a wholly difficult decision, it was necessary.”

“I want to reiterate that by staying apart this year, there is a much better chance of us all being together next year by protecting each other and protecting our NHS so it can continue to provide all the treatment we need.”

“Once again, there are positives to hold on to, with GP surgeries here in Somerset now rolling out the vaccine in a significant way.”

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must all try and stay as safe as possible during this Christmas period. It is hard, but it will also be worth it.”

“I am sorry this is not the festive season we wanted but I do want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”