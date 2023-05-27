Two thousand Somerset residents who receive Pension Credit are currently missing out on a £100 payment towards their bills.

Somerset residents who currently receive Pension Credit are entitled to a £100 payment from the Household Support Fund. Somerset Council has written to 11,000 eligible residents and around 2,000 people still need to claim their £100 by the end of the month.

Residents eligible for this one-off payment have already received a letter at their home address. They should take the letter, along with some form of identification confirming name and address such as photo ID, to any Post Office branch before 31st May 2023 to claim the one-off cash payment of £100.

Residents who cannot go to the Post Office themselves can ask a friend or relative to go on their behalf. They will need to take the letter (signed and dated by the person it was addressed to) and some form of identification as above for both the claimant and the person collecting.

Councillor Dean Ruddle, Somerset Council Executive Lead Member for Adult Social Care, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I know some people are wary to come forward and claim additional support, but everyone in the country has been affected by rising bills and these payments will make a real difference to the people who receive them. If anyone has put their letter to one side thinking they’ll get round to it, we really need you to do so by 31st May.”

For more information about the Post Office Payout, visit: Post Office Payout and for more information about the Government’s Household Support Fund, visit: https://www.somerset.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/somerset-household-support-fund/

If you think you are eligible and require further assistance to claim your £100, phone Somerset Council on 0300 123 2224.