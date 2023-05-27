Kerry Mason, proprietor of Kerry’s Card Creations in Highbridge, has raised £270 during several days of fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

Kerry and her daughter Stacey and Henry also held a charity coffee morning and tombola on Saturday (27th May) as they are set to take on the ‘Race for Life’ in Taunton during July.

Kerry has also closed her shop this week as she moves her business to her home instead.

She said: “And it’s a wrap! I’ve had 8 wonderful years at the shop – I have lots of wonderful memories to take away with me and I’ve met some truly lovely people.”

”My sincere thanks go to them for all their friendship, support and custom over the last 8 years.”

”We raised over the last three days a massive £270 for Henry’s race for life!”

”Now it’s time to take a much-needed couple of days off and have a much-needed rest and some family time — I’ll be back working from my lovely crafty space at home on Wednesday.”

Pictured: Friend Karen Clarke and Kerry Mason at their coffee morning (Photo: Mike Lang)