Big crowds are expected in Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday) for the return of the town’s food and drink festival.

The eat:Burnham-On-Sea food and drink festival will see scores of stalls set up along College Street, Victoria Street and the High Street plus inside the Baptist Church.

There will be over 85 local food and drink producers with entertainment planned through the day as well, say organisers.

With weather forecasters predicting a day of warm, sunny conditions, large crowds are expected.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: “Burnham-On-Sea is where the festival began in 2012 and is always heartening to hear from local businesses how this event helps Burnham distinguish itself against other seaside towns on this competitive bank holiday weekend.”

“It’s a hometown festival for us both and we appreciate the warm welcome the festival gets.”

eat:Burnham-On-Sea will run between 10 and 4pm and is free to attend.