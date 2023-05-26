Award winning Cornish bakers Rowe’s have opened a new outlet inside Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store this week.

The new counter is selling a range of hot items including pasties, steak slices and sausage rolls plus sweet bakery items – all baked instore.

Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store manager Martin Rose told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to welcome Rowe’s to the store. This week’s opening is part of an ongoing roll-out of the concessions at our supermarkets across the region.”

It follows Yo Sushi also opening its outlet in the Burnham-On-Sea store last autumn, as we reported here.

Rowe’s was a winner at the 2019 & 2020 World Pasty Championships and has been a long-running brand in Cornwall since 1949.