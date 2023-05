Police are asking residents in the Burnham-On-Sea to look out for these six motorbikes after they were stolen from a Somerset property.

Six off-road motorbikes, pictured, were stolen from a secure garage in Springway Lane, Westonzoyland, on Saturday 13th May.

“An unknown number of offenders broken into the garage and made off with the bikes at around 10pm,” says a spokesman.

“If you have any information, or have seen the stolen property, please call 101 and quote reference 5223111808.”