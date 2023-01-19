A Burnham-On-Sea tools and DIY store which closed down three years ago has re-opened this month under the management of its original owner.

The new IM Tools and Plant Hire has opened in Burnham’s Love Lane under the management of Ian Everett-Giles with an expanded product range.

IM Tools was originally opened in Burnham’s Regent Street in 2013 by Ian and his partner Mel Everett Giles. In September 2018 it was set to shut down after Ian took on a new opportunity in Bristol. However, it was saved at the 11th hour when a loyal customer, Martin Hallier, bought it.

Martin ran it at a nearby premises in Regent Street after buying stock from Burnham’s Home Hardware store in the High Street which closed in 2019. He ran IM Tools until January 2020 when poor health forced him to close.

Now, Ian, has re-opened IM Tools in the new premises in Love Lane with George Collins as owner.

“A local plumbing company approached us last year about restarting the tools business with added plant machinery hire,” he says.

“We opened at the start of January and have been getting lots of positive feedback from previous customers and new ones.”

He adds: “We’re finding the new premises in Love Lane perfect – we are seeing lots of passing trade in a high profile location. It’s also been really good to welcome back some of our previous customers too.”