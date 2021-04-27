Eight community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are to share a £12,017.87 funding boost from the Town Council.

During a virtual meeting of the council’s Finance and Resources Committee this week, councillors reviewed funding applications from eight local groups and awarded grants.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Mike Facey chaired the meeting, which is held each year at this time to decide which local community projects and groups will be supported with funding.

Burnham-On-Sea music and arts festival BoSFest received £2,500. Cllr Mike Murphy had high praise for the event and its organiser Tanya Dyer: “It is so well run and I know that Tanya is so passionate to put this on so I support this fully.” Cllr Louise Parkin added: “If you look at the number of people who attend this event, we get very good value for money.”

Monarchs Gymnastics Club is to receive £2,500. Cllr Louise Parkin said: “They do wonderful work and it’s so important for young people to stay active.” The club’s Mandy Warburton thanked the council for the support, adding: “That’s absolutely amazing – we really, really appreciate it.”

Somewhere House Somerset received £2,500 towards its local support work. Cllr Mike Murphy said: “They do a great job and I have no hesitation in supporting them.” Cllr Louise Parkin added: “Mental health is so important at the moment and this deserves funding.” The group’s Rob Jones thanked councillors: “This is really appreciated; the funding will benefit local people.”

The Brickworks Studio in Burnham’s Victoria Street received £2,500 towards its work. The studio opened last autumn after previously securing council grant funding. Its owner Jacob Dear thanked councillors: “We have really interesting plans and I can’t wait to show them to the community.”

The People’s Plot received £500. Cllr Clayton said: “As a one off I would support this. I think they deserve some help this year.” Several councillors questioned the commercial side to the group’s work and discussed its plans for art displays and ‘clean air routes’ to food festivals.

Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust received £950 after questions from Cllr Peter Clayton around whether some of its proposed spending could be delivered at no charge by the Town Council. Cllr Clayton proposed £950 instead of the requested £2,500 to allow the group to progress its plans while it further explore its involvement with the council.

Burnham and Highbridge Karate Club received £299.87 towards its work in helping the health and wellbeing of local people with karate activities. Cllr Clayton said: “I am more than happy to support this – it’s a small amount.”

RAF Air Cadets 290 Squadron Detached Flight of Burnham & Highbridge received £268 towards its work in providing cadet activities for local young people. Cllr Parkin said: “They do a fantastic job and I am 100% behind this.”

During the meeting, the Town Council also discussed an error that had been made by Sedgemoor District Council, which had incorrectly applied £14,678.67 of small business relief to the Town Council’s business rates with a £10,000 Small Business Grant Fund received in 2020-2021 and £4678.67 in 2017. Town councillors agreed to repay the money to the district council, taking funds from last year’s Town Council budget and from earmarked reserves.