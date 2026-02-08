Town councillors object to plans for new 7‑bed HMO in Highbridge

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have raised objections over plans to convert part of a Highbridge property into a seven‑bed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The application seeks permission to change part of the rear office space which is currently redundant at 98 Church Street, Highbridge into three additional en‑suite bedrooms and a communal area, creating a total of seven bedrooms.

At the council’s latest Planning Committee meeting, councillors voted to object to the proposal, citing concerns over parking and other matters.

Councillors said the site does not provide sufficient parking to support a seven‑bed HMO, warning that the development could worsen existing parking pressures in the area.

The Committee has requested further information regarding the proposed parking arrangements and details about a new window included in the plans.

The application — 11/25/00116/LE — now heads to Somerset Council’s planning department for consideration.