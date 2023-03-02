A specialist care service in Burnham-On-Sea has unveiled its new name in a ceremony attended by the town’s Mayor.

The event marked the renaming of Highbridge Court in Berrow Road, which supports people with an acquired brain injury and mental health needs.

Its new name was chosen by the people who live there who wanted it to better reflect the local area. They opted for ‘The Lighthouse’ in a nod to the local lighthouse on Burnham-On-Sea beach.

Among the guests at the renaming celebration was Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who was joined by family and friends of those supported at The Lighthouse.

Also joining the party were Dudley and Bodie, two canine companions from Pets As Therapy. It is the charity of the year for Accomplish, a specialist care provider with homes across England and Wales, that oversees the facilities.

Mayor Cllr Millard unveiled a plaque commemorating the new name and said: “It was lovely to visit The Lighthouse and to be part of this very special family. It was great to see how much care there is in this home and the opportunities available for everyone to be a part of the community.”

Lorna Cowan and volunteers from Pets As Therapy were among the guests. Lorna added: “We’re delighted to be part of this very special event. Everyone smiled and had a lovely time celebrating the unveiling of the new name. Everyone loved seeing the therapy dogs, Dudley and Bodie.”

Daryll Northover, Service Manager at The Lighthouse who alongside colleagues organised the unveiling event, said: “We were delighted to welcome all of our very special guests to share in our renaming celebrations. Being part of the local community is extremely important to us and the people supported at The Lighthouse very much enjoyed meeting the Mayor and our special four-legged visitors.”