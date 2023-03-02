Customers at The Reed’s Arms pub in Burnham-On-Sea were surprised this week to see JD Wetherspoon founder and Chairman Tim Martin drop by.

He called in at the seafront pub to enjoy a breakfast, speak to staff members and meet customers on Wednesday morning (March 1st).

Nik Pipe, pub manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Tim regularly visits his pubs around the country unannounced and visited us in Burnham on Wednesday.”

“He arrived at around 10.30am and was here for about 40 minutes. He enjoyed a breakfast, heard our positive plans for the pub, and chatted with customers and all our fantastic staff.”

“As he was leaving, he bought a round of drinks for customers sat in the bar area.”

A Wetherspoon spokesperson said: “Tim visits Wetherspoon pubs regularly, visiting up to 20 pubs a week.”

“It is his way of interacting with staff and customers and seeing the pubs first-hand. He is always happy to chat with customers.”

Pictured: JD Wetherspoon founder and Chairman Tim Martin, right, at The Reed’s Arms pub in Burnham-On-Sea with customer Darren Bird on Wednesday

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: