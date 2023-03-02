Customers at The Reed’s Arms pub in Burnham-On-Sea were surprised this week to see JD Wetherspoon founder and Chairman Tim Martin drop by.

He called in at the seafront pub to enjoy a breakfast, speak to staff members and meet customers on Wednesday morning (March 1st).

Nik Pipe, pub manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Tim regularly visits his pubs around the country unannounced and visited us in Burnham on Wednesday.”

“He arrived at around 10.30am and was here for about 40 minutes. He enjoyed a breakfast, heard our positive plans for the pub, and chatted with customers and all our fantastic staff.”

“As he was leaving, he bought a round of drinks for customers sat in the bar area.”

A Wetherspoon spokesperson said: “Tim visits Wetherspoon pubs regularly, visiting up to 20 pubs a week.”

“It is his way of interacting with staff and customers and seeing the pubs first-hand. He is always happy to chat with customers.”

Pictured: JD Wetherspoon founder and Chairman Tim Martin, right, at The Reed’s Arms pub in Burnham-On-Sea with customer Darren Bird on Wednesday