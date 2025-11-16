10.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 16, 2025
Traffic halted on M5 near Burnham-On-Sea after vehicle overturns

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Police on M5 motorway

Traffic on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater was temporarily stopped on Saturday morning (November 15th) after a vehicle overturned.

Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service says it was contacted at 8:15am about the incident, which involved one vehicle towing another before a collision with a third vehicle.

One of the vehicles came to rest on its roof on the hard shoulder. Members of the public assisted those involved in getting out of their vehicles before emergency crews arrived.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and three people received treatment from paramedics.

