Travellers leave Burnham-On-Sea seafront lawns and pitch up next to B&M store

A group of travellers has this week left the seafront lawns in Burnham-On-Sea and moved to a nearby car park.

The group of caravans and towing vehicles had arrived on Friday evening (February 20th) on the South Esplanade near Burnham Sailing Club.

They left the land overnight and instead moved just a few hundred metres to pitch up in the car park behind Burnham’s B&M store on Wednesday (February 25th).

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group were located behind the B&M store earlier this month from February 5-9th as reported here.