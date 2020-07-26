A group of travellers has left one location in Burnham-On-Sea but pitched up at two other local sites.

The group of caravans and towing vehicles that had pitched up on the Cassis Close playing fields, next to Burnham’s BAY Centre, pictured below, left on Sunday evening.

However, several small groups of travellers arrived on Sunday evening in Burnham’s Pier Street car park and also in a field next to the Huntspill Road in West Huntspill.

Residents at both locations said Police had been informed with action to move them on got underway.