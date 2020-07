A huge power cut briefly affected thousands of homes across the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday afternoon (July 26th).

Western Power Distribution said 47,516 homes were left without power across the area following a high-voltage technical fault.

Many homes quickly had power restored while others were affected for 10-20 minutes.

The firm had several teams working to fully restore supplies, which were initially cut at 3.04pm.

A spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience.