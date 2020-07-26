A fundraising car boot sale is set to be held on this coming weekend in East Huntspill in aid of Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

The sale will be held on Saturday August 1st from 9am-1pm at New Road Farm in New Road, East Huntspill (TA9 3PZ).

A wide range of items will be on sale through the morning at this special one-off event to help the wildlife charity.

Booters will be asked to set up between 8am-9am. Parking will cost £2, car booters will be £5, and van booters will be £10.

Enquiries to Secret World Wildlife Rescue on 01278 768707.

Pictured: Secret World founder Pauline Kidner with one of the owls at the centre