Legal action is set to begun to move a small group of travellers who pitched up in a Highbridge car park on Monday (September 11th).

Several caravans and vehicles are occupying part of Proper Job’s car park next to Southwell Crescent.

A store spokesperson said the car park is private property and it has begun legal moves to move the group on.

It is the latest visit by travellers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this summer following visits to the lawns outside the Sailing Club last week, and previously the Bank Street car park in Highbridge, Burnham’s B&M car park, Cassis Close car park, and Cassis Close playing fields.

 
