Tributes have been paid to a long-serving Burnham-On-Sea carnival volunteer who has sadly passed away this week.

Jan Paul, 72, passed away on Monday at home in Burnham after a period of poor health.

She was secretary of the Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Committee for around 14 years but also put in hours of her time to help the event.

Phil New, Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Jan was a real character who gave so much of her time to the carnival over the last few years.”

”As our secretary, she dealt with lots of paperwork, letters and emails, and also helped to organise our award presentation nights, deal with entries, and was also a judge and marshall.”

“She will be much missed by the team here in Burnham and across Somerset – she would often help out on other carnivals along the circuit.”

Jan was also a volunteer at Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club for over five years, where she helped with painting the cart and also fundraising.

She was remembered at this week’s Somerset Carnivals AGM where a minute’s silence was observed by members.